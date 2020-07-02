UPDATE: Missing New Bethlehem Teen Found

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a 15-year-old New Bethlehem girl who went missing on Tuesday night has been located.

According to police Jocelyn G. Schrecengost was found safe as of Thursday, July 2.

Police had been looking for Schrecengost after she was reported missing by family who told police she was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at their home in New Bethlehem.

No further details have been released.

