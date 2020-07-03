A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day – Patchy dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.