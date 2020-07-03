Brenda L. Goodman-Smith, 61, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Thursday July 2, 2020, at home.

Born April 23, 1959, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Donald L. Hewitt Sr. and Boneitta J. Flick and stepdaughter of James H. McElroy of Florida who survives.

Brenda was a 1977 graduate of Oil City Are Senior High School, she enjoyed color guard while in High School.

She was employed many years by Oil City and Franklin Hospitals, Bilo, A. Crivelli in Reno, and most recently as a home health aide.

Brenda married Theodore J Smith Sr. on June 26, 2020, and he survives.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially her grand kids.

She is survived by her daughter Sheena Kerr and her husband Frank and their children Mercedes, Frank Jr., and Kameren all of Oil City, Shane Goodman and wife Lana and their daughter Mila of Dempseytown, Seth Goodman and wife Shannon and their son Teagan and daughter Aubrey of Georgia, T.J. Bannon and wife Halay and their daughter Amelia all of Oil City, Theodore Jr of Oil City, Tyler Smith and wife Kimmie and their daughter Willow and sons Jordan and Brenden all of Franklin, and Matt Downs and his girlfriend Mary and their son Kayden all of South Carolina.

Brenda is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and best friends Gary Edwards, Alice Morgan Pedley, and Steve Vogus.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Donald L. Hewitt Jr., and a daughter Tiffany R. Goodman.

As per Brenda’s wishes there will be no visitation, but there will be a celebration of life at 321 Oak Grove St. in Oil City on Saturday, July 25, at 4 p.m.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Donations to help defray funeral costs may be made out to the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent at http://www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

A very special thanks to Hospice of Crawford County, especially Malinda, Stacy, and Kate.

