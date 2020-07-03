Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Guacamole
Friday, July 3, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
Serve this easy guacamole recipe with chips!
Ingredients
2 medium ripe avocados, peeled
2 green onions, chopped
1 tablespoon salsa
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
2 to 3 teaspoons lime juice, optional
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
Tortilla chips
Directions
In a small bowl, mash avocados. Stir in the onions, salsa, mayonnaise, lime juice if desired, cumin, chili powder and garlic salt. Serve with chips.
