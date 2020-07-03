Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Guacamole

Serve this easy guacamole recipe with chips!

Ingredients

2 medium ripe avocados, peeled

2 green onions, chopped



1 tablespoon salsa1 tablespoon mayonnaise2 to 3 teaspoons lime juice, optional1/2 teaspoon ground cumin1/2 teaspoon chili powder1/4 teaspoon garlic saltTortilla chips

Directions

In a small bowl, mash avocados. Stir in the onions, salsa, mayonnaise, lime juice if desired, cumin, chili powder and garlic salt. Serve with chips.

