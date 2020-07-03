Clyde Herman Mason, 95 years young, died peacefully on July 1, 2020, at home in Kennerdell PA, following a period of declining health.

Clyde was born Aug 14, 1924 in Kennerdell, PA, the 9th of 11 children of Clarence Edwin Mason and Lavina Dora (Rivers) Mason.

He attended the one-room school in Kennerdell for eight years and then attended Rockland School for four more years where he graduated in 1942. Clyde was married to the former Lorana (Reenie) Luella Dittman on June 20, 1947, in Kennerdell. Their 73 years of marriage were an inspiration to all.

Clyde served in the Navy on the USS Solar DE221 as a Radio Operator from 1944 – 1946. After an honorary discharge in 1946, he went to work for Joy Manufacturing in Franklin PA, retiring as Production Control Manager in 1983 after 36 years employment.

Clyde and Reenie were avid travelers, having visited every state in the USA except Hawaii, and every Canadian province and territory. When they weren’t traveling, they supported their children by volunteering for PTA, the Twin City Imperials Booster Club, the Boy Scouts, recording many chorus concerts and plays, driving near and far to attend parades, concerts, competitions, and making countless trips to pick up kids from yearbook, Boy Scouts, play practice, Pep Band, Drum Corps practice, band practices, and whatever activity they could imagine. He was also a 35-year volunteer for the Venango County 4-H. Clyde was a member of the Kennerdell Church of God. Anyone who has had the good fortune to know Clyde admired his character, his spirit, and his sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Reenie and his three children – Stan (and Cathy) Mason of Kennerdell, Vivian Naome of Boardman, OH, and Jennifer (and Bruce) Reissaus of Cranberry Twp, PA. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren – Rebecca (and David) Ferguson, David (and Jenn) Mason, Elizabeth (and Derik) Moore, Russell (and Kara) Naome, Erin Naome, and Diane (and Tim) Crowe, and 11 great-grandchildren – Destany, Skylar and Madelyn Mason; Olivia and Will Moore; Ella, Sarah and Joshua Naome; Layla Naome, and Lucy and Liam Crowe. His “kids”, grandkids and great-grandkids brought great joy to his life.

He is also survived by his younger sister, Patricia Mason Paich, of Grove City PA (formerly Kennerdell) and many, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Clarence Edwin Mason II, Lavenia Mae Sines, Sarah Thomas, Jessie Catherine Eckes, Elsie Florence Keeler, Marion Francis Baughman, Rose Anna Midage, Paul Cunningham Mason, and Elmer “Scott” Mason.

Visitation will be held at the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Street, Kennerdell PA 16374, on Monday July 6, 2020 from 1 – 3 pm, followed by a funeral service at 3 pm. The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Venango County 4-H, 867-B Mercer Rd, Franklin, PA 16323.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.