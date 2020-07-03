Dr. Gregory E.A. Austin, MD, age 70, of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at UPMC Montifiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on October 8, 1949 in Barbados, West Indies, he was the son of the late Cecil & Miriam (King) Austin.

He was married to his wife of 45 years, Rosemarie (Doane) Austin. She survives.

He was a veteran of the Armed Services United States Public Health Service where obtained the rank of Captain.

Dr. Austin was a Family Medicine Physician at the DuBois Regional Medical Center/Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital for the past 27 years.

He obtained his undergraduate degree from Eastern Nazarene College outside of Boston, MA. He received his medical degree from Tufts University Medical School in Boston, MA.

Dr. Austin attended the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene. Coming from a family of cooks, he loved cooking and grilling and sharing his food with family and friends. He was a caring physician who was devoted to his patients. Above all, he loved his family and his church.

He is survived by a son (Gregory E.A. Austin, II of Pittsburgh, PA) 4 sisters (Maria, Eudene, Barbara, & Gloria), 1 brother (Jeffrey), and numerous nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother (Cameron).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. and Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. from the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene with Pastors Ron Biddle, George Tutor, & Bobby Thomas officiating.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene Community Outreach Meal Program, 110 Evans St., Brookville, PA 15825.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

