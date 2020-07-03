Featured Local Job: Office Staff
Friday, July 3, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to fill a position for full-time office staff.
Candidates should possess the following skills:
- General accounting
- Great communication skills – both verbal and written
- Strong background in customer service
- Familiar with city, state and federal reporting
- Well-organized
- Self-driven
Moonlight Packaging offers:
- Paid holidays/Paid vacation
- Retirement plan with match
- Profit sharing
- Health insurance
- Advancement opportunities
There will be a drug test prior to hire. Punctually and attendance are required. Moonlight Packaging is an equal opportunity employer. Please send resume by mail to:
1300 West First Street
Oil City, PA 16301
Or by email to: sales@moonlightpackaging.com
