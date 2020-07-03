Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County; 667 New Cases Across PA Bring Statewide Total to 88,741

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 3, that there are 667 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 88,741.

There are 6,746 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 34 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 700,366 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 3, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/3/20 – 667

7/2/20 – 832

7/1/20 – 636

6/30/20 – 618

6/29/20 – 492

6/28/20 – 505

6/27/20 – 621

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 77 1 78 6 Butler 319 11 330 13 Clarion 36 4 40 2 Clearfield 75 -1* 74 0 Crawford 59 3 62 0 Elk 15 1 16 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 112 2 114 6 Jefferson 24 1 25 1 McKean 18 2 20 1 Mercer 142 1 143 6 Venango 23 0 23 0 Warren 7 0 7 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clearfield County decreased from 75 on 7/02/20 to 74 on 7/03/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date