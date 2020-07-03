 

Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County; 667 New Cases Across PA Bring Statewide Total to 88,741

Friday, July 3, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 3, that there are 667 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 88,741.

There are 6,746 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 34 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 700,366 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 3, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/3/20 – 667
7/2/20 – 832
7/1/20 – 636
6/30/20 – 618
6/29/20 – 492
6/28/20 – 505
6/27/20 – 621

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 77 1 78 6
Butler 319 11 330 13
Clarion 36 4 40 2
Clearfield 75 -1* 74 0
Crawford 59 3 62 0
Elk 15 1 16 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 112 2 114 6
Jefferson 24 1 25 1
McKean 18 2 20 1
Mercer 142 1 143 6
Venango 23 0 23 0
Warren 7 0 7 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clearfield County decreased from 75 on 7/02/20 to 74 on 7/03/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 344 5197
Allegheny 3280 59033
Armstrong 78 2221
Beaver 706 6433
Bedford 89 1588
Berks 4569 20035
Blair 79 5869
Bradford 57 3618
Bucks 5829 37924
Butler 330 7189
Cambria 90 8035
Cameron 3 270
Carbon 284 4358
Centre 218 4589
Chester 3781 27885
Clarion 40 1024
Clearfield 74 2415
Clinton 80 1435
Columbia 407 3207
Crawford 62 2687
Cumberland 871 11680
Dauphin 2161 18315
Delaware 7288 38267
Elk 16 1040
Erie 642 12004
Fayette 132 5103
Forest 7 268
Franklin 954 8760
Fulton 18 512
Greene 41 1304
Huntingdon 254 1651
Indiana 114 3087
Jefferson 25 1174
Juniata 113 899
Lackawanna 1719 12063
Lancaster 4530 31214
Lawrence 110 2794
Lebanon 1375 8873
Lehigh 4292 25281
Luzerne 2939 20160
Lycoming 196 4476
McKean 20 1830
Mercer 143 4370
Mifflin 63 2520
Monroe 1430 10759
Montgomery 8562 61142
Montour 75 4463
Northampton 3458 24410
Northumberland 320 3603
Perry 86 1701
Philadelphia 21885 109430
Pike 500 3114
Potter 17 313
Schuylkill 753 8264
Snyder 67 950
Somerset 63 3718
Sullivan 6 189
Susquehanna 185 1803
Tioga 26 1165
Union 94 2407
Venango 23 1304
Warren 7 731
Washington 259 8309
Wayne 142 2491
Westmoreland 744 18604
Wyoming 39 1141
York 1577 22735

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 2% are ages 13-18;
  • 7% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 24% are ages 50-64; and
  • 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,888 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,323 cases among employees, for a total of 21,211 at 706 distinct facilities in 52 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,583 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,745 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

