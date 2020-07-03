Man Busted for Meth, Pills After Being Found Unresponsive in Vehicle

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing felony drug charges after being caught in possession of methamphetamine and pills, apparently packaged for resale, after he was noticed unresponsive in a municipal parking lot in Franklin.

Court documents indicate the Franklin Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 39-year-old Clint Alan Donovan on Thursday, July 2:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (four counts)



– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:12 a.m. on July 2, Franklin Police were dispatched to Municipal Parking Lot B for a report of a man in a car who would not move or wake up when people attempted to check on him.

At the scene, police attempted to knock on the driver’s side window to get the man’s attention, and after a few minutes, the man woke up and opened the car door. He produced an expired driver’s license that identified him as Clint Alan Donovan.

A check on his license found that not only was it expired, but he also had a warrant for his arrest. Donovan was then asked to step out of the vehicle, and when he was searched, police found $800.00 cash in his left front pocket, according to the complaint.

A search of the vehicle also found a rolled-up fast food bag that contained approximately 88 grams of suspected methamphetamine, packaged for individual resale, along with other baggie corners and small ziplock baggies containing pills that were bagged for resale, the complaint indicates.

The suspected methamphetamine and pills were sent to the crime lab for official weights and identification.

Donovan was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 3:15 p.m. on July 2.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 15, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

