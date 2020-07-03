Birthday Wishes: Justin Thompson Turns 30

A Birthday Wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Justin’s birthday is today – Friday, July 3.

Happy Birthday Justin!

Submitted by his wife, Kaitlyn.

To submit a birthday announcement, email news@exploreClarion.com.

Birthday Announcements are a free service brought to you by The Haskell House.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.