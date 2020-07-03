Madelyn Antoinette (Vizza) Tomasura, 84, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

She was born on September 19, 1935, to the late Luigi and Frances (Garofalo) Vizza in Wishaw, PA.

She graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1953. Madelyn married Michael J. Tomasura on September 1, 1962, in Emporium, PA; Michael preceded her in passing.

She worked as a cafeteria worker for Cameron County High School in Emporium and at C G Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Reynoldsville. She was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and The Blue Army. Madelyn also volunteered at the DuBois Regional Medical Center with her husband for many years.

Madelyn was a caring person who had limitless love for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her family and community.

Madelyn is survived by one daughter, Toni (Michael) Warhola of Cranesville, PA; three granddaughters, Devon (Pat) Roche of Jamestown, NY, Corinne (Nick Roberts) Madden of Lake City, PA, and Sydney (Scott Borden) Madden of Erie, PA; 3 great grandsons, Michael Roche, Leo Roche, and Carmine Borden; and one brother, Thomas Vizza of Reynoldsville, PA.

In addition to her husband and parents, Madelyn was preceded in passing by one son, Michael Tomasura Jr.; six brothers, Carman Vizza, Tony Veitz, Frank Vizza, Louis Vizza, William Vizza, and Joseph Veitz; and three sisters, Mary Nocerini, Rose Rinaldi, and Agnes Mennitti.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 2pm to 6pm at the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. The Rosary will be said at 6pm led by the Rosary Altar Society.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 607 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851, beginning at 10:00am and officiated by Father William Barron. Per the Diocese, masks and social distancing are required while in the church.

Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church or the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Reynoldsville. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.