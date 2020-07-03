Masks, Social Distancing Continue in Clarion County Jail

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest order that masks must be worn in public as part of Pennsylvania’s effort to reduce and protect residents against the rise of COVID-19 also applies to Clarion County’s one captive population: the Clarion County Jail in Shippenville.

“Right now our population is about half of what we normally have, and that’s very good news for us,” Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told exploreClarion.com on Thursday.

While inmates are not required to wear masks inside their cells, they are a priority anywhere else. Social distancing takes care of itself, according to Hornberger, with half of the jail’s normal population. There is a maximum of two inmates in each cell.

“We do issue masks to all inmates when they are processed in. They must practice social distancing and wear their mask when they are outside of their cell or anything like that,” Hornberger continued.

“We have cloth masks, and they can get them laundered, or we can issue them new ones if needed. The jail does laundry, and we have some form of laundry going every day of the week. Personal and uniforms repeat every three days. They collect the laundry, and we have inmates do the laundry in the prison complex.”

All visitors are also required to wear a mask when entering the building.

“We have a notice posted at the door that visitors must have their temperature checked and wear a mask. The jail has four visitor stations, but only two are in use.

“Visiting is face to face, but a safety glass shield prevents any physical contact between inmate and visitor.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.