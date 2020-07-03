New Physician Joins Butler Health System Cardiology
BUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Philip Nicol, MD, who joined the BHS Cardiology Heart team on July 1, 2020.
Dr. Nicol earned his undergraduate degree from York University, Toronto, Canada and his medical degree from the University of Toronto. He competed his internship at Toronto General Hospital, an internal medicine residency at St. Michaels’s Hospital, Toronto, Canada, and a cardiology residency at Toronto General Hospital.
Dr. Nicol completed research fellowships at the University of Toronto in the Department of Clinical Biochemistry and in the Cardiac Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA.
Dr. Nicol is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease bringing with him extensive knowledge and experience in non-invasive cardiology.
He is seeing patients at 127 Oneida Valley Road, Suite 400, Butler, PA; 300 Northpointe Circle, Suite 104, Seven Fields, PA; and 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 300, Clarion, PA.
To make an appointment with Dr. Nicol, call 866-620-6761.
