Pre-Trial Conference Scheduled for Man Accused of Intentionally Striking Victim With Car in Rimersburg

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for a 31-year-old man who is accused of intentionally striking a victim with his car in Rimersburg.

Randy Michael West, of Slippery Rock, chose not to enter a plea during a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, July 1. A pre-trial conference, where he will have one last opportunity to enter a plea, was scheduled for September 18.

He faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 1



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Careless Driving, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary

West is currently free on a $25,000.00 surety bond.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sunday, September 8, in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:16 p.m. on September 8, Trooper Reilly, of the Clarion-based State Police, was dispatched to Purity Avenue in Rimersburg Borough for a report of a crash.

Trooper Reilly was then met by a known male victim and a known female who related that Randy Michael West arrived at the residence to pick up his son and while there got into a verbal argument with the male victim.

The victim related that West put his son in his vehicle, a red Mazda 6, and the argument continued. The known female then asked the victim to stop arguing and walk away.

According to the complaint, the victim said he walked away from the driveway to the other side of the residence and was standing in the yard on the opposite side of the residence as West was backing out. He went on to state that West then intentionally drove his vehicle into the front yard, approximately four feet, and struck him (the victim) with it. The victim reported West then sped up and drove out of the yard and fled the area.

The complaint notes the victim suffered injury to the back of his head, his chest, and his back.

West was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 8.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.