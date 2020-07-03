Reopening Phase Orders Updated to Include Last County Moving to Green on July 3

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on Thursday signed amended green phase orders for the last Pennsylvania county to move to green. Lebanon County is moving to green at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3.

With these orders effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, every county in the commonwealth will be in the green phase. The administration reminds Pennsylvanians that masks are required when leaving home.

The Wolf Administration supports local officials who choose to maintain additional restrictions, such as the restrictions in place in Philadelphia and Allegheny counties, and has honored requests for more restrictions throughout the phased reopening process.

Gov. Wolf’s Process to Reopen Pennsylvania includes details of each phase of reopening.

Green Phase

After a county transitions to the yellow phase, we closely monitor for increased risk, such as significant outbreaks. If overall risk remains mitigated for 14 days, we transition the county to the green phase.

The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

While this phase facilitates a return to a “new normal,” it is equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum. It is also imperative that people wear masks in public spaces.

Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions

Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements

All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy

Masks Are Required in Businesses

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care Restrictions in Place

Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities

Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance

Social Restrictions

Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited

Masks Are Required in all Public Spaces

Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy

Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged

All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy

Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols

For the latest business guidance, including outdoor recreation guidance, visit the commonwealth’s FAQs for Business.

For preliminary sports guidance, visit the commonwealth’s Guidance for All Sports.

For summer camp guidance, visit the commonwealth’s Summer Camp and Recreation Guidance.

