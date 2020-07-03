 

Say What?!: Escaped Pigs Cause Traffic Chaos on Virginia Highway

Friday, July 3, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

pigs highwaySPOTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – Authorities in Virginia said a group of large pigs caused lane closures and long traffic backups when they escaped from a trailer and went running loose on the interstate.

Kelly Hannon, Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman, said the first reports came in about 1 p.m. Wednesday of loose hogs running through traffic on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, about 2 miles south of the Thornburg exit.

Read the full story here.


