Senior Spotlight: Redbank’s Rebecca Little to Continue into the Medical Field

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Rebecca Little.

Name: Rebecca Little

Name of school: Redbank Valley School District

Hometown: South Bethlehem, Pa.



Gary Little, Jr. and Jessie Hulse

Tell us about yourself: I’m a cheerleader of 9 years, I go to the Clarion County Career Center for Allied Health. I’m a CNA; I work for helpmates.

School activities and sports: Cheerleading, Clarion County Career Center

Favorite teacher: Julie Aaron

Favorite subject: Allied Health

Favorite memories from school: Cheer competition in 7th grade, all the pep talks we get from the teachers you know who got your back.

Future plans: Further my career in the medical field

Advice for future students: Never take a moment for granted. You never know what life will throw at you, so close your eyes, take a breathe, and soak it all in. Make sure to make lots of memories. Never ever give up. You can do anything you set your mind too.

Favorite bands: Nickelback

Favorite movies: The Hunger Games, The Notebook

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Ellen DeGeneres

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? All of it.

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, Soup is in broth. Cereal is in milk. Two totally different categories.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: My parents: mom Jessie, dad Gary, step mom Alexis, step dad Adam for always being there for me. My boyfriend: Dan for Encouraging me to follow my dreams and find what I am passionate about. My teachers especially my allied health teacher, Traci Wildeson. She had been my school mom and has helped me through so much.

Anything else: This year has been rough. But life is rough. We will get through this just like we got through all of the other obstacles in our lives. We are stronger than we believe. Never underestimate how strong you can be. Everything always works out how it was meant too.

