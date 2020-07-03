 

SPONSORED: Sligo Auto Salvage Is Having a Warehouse Sale

Friday, July 3, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

sas warehouse 1SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – The July Warehouse Sale is happening now at Sligo Auto Salvage!

Did you know that Sligo Auto Salvage has an entire warehouse full of engines, transmissions, and transfer cases?

Now until the end of July, Sligo Auto Salvage is offering 10% off all in stock used engines, transmissions, and transfer cases. They can install them for you, too.

Give Sligo Auto Salvage a call at 814-745-3300 to get the parts to get you back on the road.

sas tires

Sligo Auto also offers business to business delivery – ask for details.

Sligo-Auto-tranny-lift

Sligo Auto remains open during their normal business hours during the COVID-19 crisis, but they ask you call ahead for repairs and parts pick-up.

They also still have lots of lightly used tires in stock!

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed

Phone: 814-745-3300


