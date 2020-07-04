A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Independence Day – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light north wind.

Sunday – Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

