Brookfield Renewable Announces Additional Safety Siren At Piney Hydropower

CLARION, Pa. – Brookfield Renewable announced that an additional siren has been added at Piney Hydropower for public awareness of water releases.

The additional siren has been added to augment the system already in place and in use. Currently, the siren system alerts downstream recreators of an impending water release, and the new siren will alert upstream recreators of impending gate movement/water release. The addition comes as the result of a Public Safety Risk Assessment that was completed with both internal staff and outside consultants. Assessments such as this are done periodically in an ongoing effort to identify and resolve potential public safety risks in order to ensure the best possible public safety practices and awareness efforts at the hydroelectric facility.

Brookfield Renewable wanted the public to be aware that this siren will sound whenever gates open at the dam in order to release excess water. This takes place during periods of substantial precipitation when water needs to be releases to mitigate potential flooding, Individuals on the river should stay away from the dam and behind the buoy line set up at all times. When the siren sounds, this same precaution should be adhered to, and it is recommended that folks move off the river entirely if near this area during the siren sounding.

Brookfield Renewable Manager of Stakeholder Relations Brian Noonan said, “Safety is always our top priority, and this is yet another initiative we’ve taken to ensure that local residents and recreators are always aware of any activity that could impact public safety at or near the dam.”

If there are any questions or concerns, individuals are encouraged to contact Brian Noonan at (617) 838-2658 or Inquiries.Pa@brookfieldrenewable.com.

