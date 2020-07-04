Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fourth of July Bean Casserole

You won’t be able to get enough of the mouthwatering bean casserole!

Ingredients

1/2 pound bacon strips, diced

1/2 pound ground beef



1 cup chopped onion1 can (28 ounces) pork and beans1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained1 can (15-1/4 ounces) lima beans, rinsed and drained1/2 cup barbecue sauce1/2 cup ketchup1/2 cup sugar1/2 cup packed brown sugar2 tablespoons prepared mustard2 tablespoons molasses1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Directions

-In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, beef and onion until meat is no longer pink; drain.

-Transfer to a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish; add all beans and mix well. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; stir into beef and bean mixture.

-Cover and bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake 15 minutes longer.

