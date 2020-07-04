 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fourth of July Bean Casserole

Saturday, July 4, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You won’t be able to get enough of the mouthwatering bean casserole!

Ingredients

1/2 pound bacon strips, diced
1/2 pound ground beef

1 cup chopped onion
1 can (28 ounces) pork and beans
1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (15-1/4 ounces) lima beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons prepared mustard
2 tablespoons molasses
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Directions

-In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, beef and onion until meat is no longer pink; drain.
-Transfer to a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish; add all beans and mix well. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; stir into beef and bean mixture.
-Cover and bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake 15 minutes longer.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.