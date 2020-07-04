Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fourth of July Bean Casserole
Saturday, July 4, 2020 @ 12:07 AM
You won’t be able to get enough of the mouthwatering bean casserole!
Ingredients
1/2 pound bacon strips, diced
1/2 pound ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
1 can (28 ounces) pork and beans
1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (15-1/4 ounces) lima beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons prepared mustard
2 tablespoons molasses
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
Directions
-In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, beef and onion until meat is no longer pink; drain.
-Transfer to a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish; add all beans and mix well. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; stir into beef and bean mixture.
-Cover and bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake 15 minutes longer.
