Featured Local Job: Director of Operation/Restaurant Manager

Wanango Country Club is looking for a Director of Operations / Restaurant Manager to complete a small team of strong professional leaders.

Job Description

This role joins forces with the Director of Marketing & Events in managing the Club and its operations. The Director of Operations / Restaurant Manager oversees clubhouse dining and bar services, ensuring compliance with company standards in all areas of operation, including product preparation and delivery, customer relations, restaurant maintenance and repair, liquor, beer, and beverage inventory management, recruiting, hiring, termination and retention of team members, and financial accountability. The primary focus of this role is to consistently ensure meaningful and memorable experiences for our members, their families, and guests in a manner that exemplifies Wanango Country Club’s image.

Duties & Responsibilities

Controls day-to-day operations of the dining facility

Controls profit & loss by following cash control/security procedures, maintaining inventory, reviewing financial statements, and taking appropriate actions

Recruits and interviews team members, conducts performance appraisals, takes disciplinary action, motivates and trains

Participates in the decision to hire and terminate employees with approval from ownership

Interacts positively, professionally, with poise, and politely with all team members to promote a positive team effort

Coaches, counsels, and directs team members regarding guest relations concerns and complaints

Conducts regular walk-through of dining facility to monitor guest service, food quality, safety, cleanliness, and asset maintenance

Ensures that safety codes are being adhered to

Works with management in formulating and enforcing administrative, safety, and operational policies and procedures

Requirements

A combination of post-secondary education and restaurant management experience in food and beverage operations

Proficiency with Hospitality POS systems, word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, and electronic mail software

A college degree preferred in Hotel and Restaurant Management or a related field but not required

Job Type: Full-Time

Pay: $35,000.00 + /year

Schedule: Holidays, Weekdays, and Weekends

Interested individuals may send resume and contact information to wanangocountryclub@gmail.com NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.