Kye Darl Gene Kennemuth, 32, of Fairmount City, died on Wednesday afternoon, June 30, 2020.

Born on February 27, 1988 in Clarion, he was the son of Mike S. Kennemuth and Mary L. (Smith) Neiswonger.

Kye was a self-employed carpenter.

He is survived by his mom, Mary L. Neiswonger and her husband, Jeff, of Fairmount City, his dad, Mike S. Kennemuth and his companion, Jill Draa, of Mayport, two sons, Keegan and Creed Kennemuth, three brothers, Colt Kennemuth and his wife, Sarah, of Mayport, Cade Kennemuth and his companion, Brianna King, of Hawthorn, and Jeffrey Neiswonger of Fairmount City, a sister, Cessa Neiswonger of Fairmount City, six nieces and nephews, Peyton, Parker, Preston, Porter, Kasen, and Aleeah, maternal grandmother, Donna Smith of Fairmount City, and paternal grandmother, Evelyn Kennemuth of South Bethlehem.

He was preceded in death by both grandfathers, Archie Smith and Darl Kennemuth.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Leonard Brooks officiating.

Interment will be in the Shannondale Union Cemetery, Mayport, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The family would like mention that if you or someone you know is struggling with suicide, that there is help. Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.