North Clarion Class of 1970 Presents Two Scholarship Awards in Virtual Award Ceremony

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion Class of 1970 recently presented scholarship awards to two of the top students of the Class of 2020.

The awards were presented virtually by Patrick McLaughlin, a member of the Class of 1970 to Mollie Cochran the Valedictorian and Alethea Moore the top Career Tech student at the North Clarion awards ceremony last month.

In 2018, North Clarion High School alumnus Dan Gordon initiated the effort proposing a scholarship be awarded to the Valedictorian on the 50th anniversary of his own graduation.

After a successful career, Gordon wanted to give back to the community. He discussed the scholarship with fellow alumni and school officials, and the idea expanded into developing an endowment, so all future NCHS valedictorians would be eligible for a scholarship.

An endowment is a donation to a non-profit institution – in this case to the North Clarion Foundation to fund academic scholarships. Most endowments are designed to provide a permanent source of income by keeping the original amount invested and using only the interest.

Gordon’s initial focus was on a Valedictorian Award. He felt that valedictorians deserve a specific scholarship based on their long-term academic leadership throughout high school. As part of his fund raising he visited a number of businesses in the school district. After presenting the opportunity he also listened to the business owners responses. Many were looking for talent with technical or trade school backgrounds. Based on their input he expanded the idea and proposed a second scholarship to go to the top student on the Career Technical path at North Clarion.

To establish the scholarships he worked with the North Clarion Foundation to help manage and invest for the endowment. To fund the scholarship, he reached out to fellow NCHS alumni for donations. A number of his fellow classmates were interested in donating. This is a unique proposition; there are no similar scholarships and no local alumni groups sponsoring high school scholarships.

Gordon said the minimum annual award from the North Clarion Alumni Sponsored Scholarship would be $500.00, and it would take $12,500.00 to establish an endowment to fund the award. This could take some time. With a number of his classmates interested in donating the though arose to challenge other classes to fund individual annual awards as the endowment was being built. The Classes of 1969, 1970, 1971 and 1972 were challenged to fund individual annual awards for the Valedictorian and top Career Tech student.

Last year the Class of 1969 donated over $1000 for the first Alumni Award. This year was the Class of 1970s turn to award scholarships for the Class of 2020. The Class of 2020 was facing some difficult challenges. There were no athletic championships, no spring athletics, no academic challenges, no spring play, and modified graduation and prom ceremonies. The Class of 1970 acknowledged these difficulties and responded generously. They donated over $4500 to fund two $1000 scholarship awards and providing a significant donation to the Endowment.

The endowment which is also being funded by the other graduating classes from North Clarion is at 70% of its goal to provide a scholarship award starting in 2023.

A Facebook page for the North Clarion Alumni Association was established to help communicate scholarship progress and upcoming reunions. Donations letters are sent out to three or four alumni classes each year. The other method of raising funds is a summer Golf Tournament. Unfortunately this year due to the Covid-19 the tournament was cancelled.

The endowment is being managed through the North Clarion Foundation.

Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to North Clarion Foundation – Alumni Scholarship, 10439 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353.

For more information or to donate to the fund, visit North Clarion’s website www.northclarion.org or can send email to northclarionscholarship@gmail.com

