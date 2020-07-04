Senior Spotlight: Keystone’s Amber Miller to Have a Future in Criminal Justice

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Amber Miller.

Name: Amber Miller

Name of school: Keystone

Hometown: Knox, Pa.



Mary Kohlenburg and Ken Miller

Tell us about yourself: I was in choir, marching band, and band from 7th-11th grade and basketball for 10th grade. I enjoy music and being with all my animals.

School activities and sports: Basketball, marching band, choir, and band

Favorite teacher: Mr. Vaughn

Favorite subject: History

Favorite memories from school: Being able to hangout with all my friends and participating in many different events.

Future plans: I plan to attend college for a degree in criminal justice and psychology, then start a life with a beautiful family and raising kids! All while starting a rescue center for animals.

Advice for future students: Stick up for yourself no matter the situation. My biggest thing about high school is you don’t have to be popular. Be yourself and have a few close friends! Don’t wish your life away!

Pets: I have one horse, three dogs, one lizard and a cat.

Favorite bands: I have too many.

Favorite movies: Soul Surfer

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Demi Lovato

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? All of it.

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, soup is warm and cereal is cold.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: My dad, mom, boyfriend, sisters, brother and Avery

Anything else: Just remember that life goes by way to fast, high school is one place to make so many memories! Always be yourself!

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

