Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

