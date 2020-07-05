All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Laird Shingledecker
Laird Shingledecker served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Laird David Shingledecker
Born: July 3, 1929
Died: May 3, 2020
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: United States Army
Laird grew up in Clarion and graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1947.
He was called to serve in the United States Army in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.
Notably, Laird served his community by volunteering at the Judson Collins United Methodist Church Camp during his retirement.
Click here to view a full obituary.
