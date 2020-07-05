 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Chicken Nuggets

Sunday, July 5, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Serve these juicy chicken nuggets over waffles for a scrumptious meal!

Ingredients

Chicken breast
Minced onions

Butter
Salt
Egg
Cracker Crumbs

Directions

-Pound chicken breast to about 1/4 inch thickness. Cut each chicken breast into cutlets and sprinkle with salt.
-At the wide end of each cutlet, place minced onions and a small pat of butter.
-Roll, tucking in sides; dust with flour.
-Dip in beaten egg.
-Roll in fine cracker crumbs.
-Chill for 1 hour then deep-fry in hot oil about 5 minutes for small nuggets and 10-15 minutes for larger ones.

This recipe is brought to you by Agnes Bauer and her fantastic Country Cooking!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

