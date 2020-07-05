Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Chicken Nuggets

Serve these juicy chicken nuggets over waffles for a scrumptious meal!

Ingredients

Chicken breast

Minced onions



ButterSaltEggCracker Crumbs

Directions

-Pound chicken breast to about 1/4 inch thickness. Cut each chicken breast into cutlets and sprinkle with salt.

-At the wide end of each cutlet, place minced onions and a small pat of butter.

-Roll, tucking in sides; dust with flour.

-Dip in beaten egg.

-Roll in fine cracker crumbs.

-Chill for 1 hour then deep-fry in hot oil about 5 minutes for small nuggets and 10-15 minutes for larger ones.

This recipe is brought to you by Agnes Bauer and her fantastic Country Cooking!

