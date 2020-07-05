Clarion Free Library Opening Its Doors Tomorrow

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Free Library will be opening its doors to the public on Monday, July 6.

Librarian Jean Smith told exploreClarion.com, “The director and staff of the Clarion Free Library have been working hard preparing for the reopening. Your health and safety have been utmost in the restructuring of the library services. We will continue to support social distancing measures by blocking off areas and rearranging furniture.”

According to Smith, computers will be cleaned after each use. Books and materials will be quarantined for three days before reshelving.

Since there will be no group meetings, Summer Reading activities will be found on Clarion Free Library’s website, https://clarionfreelibrary.org/ and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/clarionfreelibrary/. Children’s weekly Grab and Go activity bags are available for pick up.

The library staff will monitor the number of patrons, limit computer access, and reduce library hours, Smith said.

The library’s hours will be as follows:

– Monday through Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

– Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“The library will remain flexible to assure staff and patron safety. We appreciate your cooperation in following our guidelines,” Smith added.

Please check the library’s Facebook page for more information or call the library at 814-226-7172.

