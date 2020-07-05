Florrine “Reanie” Mae Mennetti, 90, of Anita, peacefully passed away with her family by her side, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

She was born January 22, 1930 to William and Anna R. (Horvath) Brown in Anita.

Reanie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Anita. She worked along side her husband for many years at Mennetti Auto Body Repair. Reanie enjoyed cooking, keeping in touch by calling all of her friends and family, spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Jackie A. Porada and husband Larry, Punxsutawney; Michael Mennetti and wife Karen; Anita, three grandchildren, Renee Slusser and husband Joseph, Jacksonville, NC; Michael Porada and wife Kosie, Seward; Kevin Porada and wife Dawn, Punxsutawney; five great grandchildren, Brady Slusser, Chole Slusser, Avery Porada, Amron Porada, Kaitlyn Puhala; other loving family members, Gina Royer, Wendy Miles, Denise Kifer, Cindy Sutter, Lori Mottern, Dana Heitzenrater, God Children, Gina Defelice, Linda Mankovich, Bob Mennetti and numerous other loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Samuel Mennetti in 2008, an infant great grandchild, a special nephew Eugene Sonny Mennitti and numerous brother and sister-in-law’s.

Friends will be received on Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc. Punxsutawney.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Saint Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, Punxsutawney, with MSGR Riccardo Celebrant.

Interment will follow in Adrian-Anita Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in the name of Florrine Mennetti and given to the family.

