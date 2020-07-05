 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Hearing Set for Tuesday for Clarion Woman Charged With Striking Man in Face With Glass Bowl

Sunday, July 5, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

law and gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing a hearing on Tuesday on assault charges for reportedly striking a man in the face and arms with a glass bowl.

Court documents indicate 48-year-old Tina Marie Forehand is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred in Ashland Township, Clarion County, in early March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, Trooper Beers, of PSP Clarion, responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on State Route 338 in Ashland Township.

The victim reported that Tina Marie Forehand struck him in the face and arms with a glass bowl while he was laying on his couch. Forehand then allegedly fled the scene, the complaint states.

The victim had visible red marks on his face and around his left eye, as well as a bump on his forehead and blood on his left ear and left hand, the complaint notes.

Forehand was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.