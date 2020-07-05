Hearing Set for Tuesday for Clarion Woman Charged With Striking Man in Face With Glass Bowl

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing a hearing on Tuesday on assault charges for reportedly striking a man in the face and arms with a glass bowl.

Court documents indicate 48-year-old Tina Marie Forehand is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred in Ashland Township, Clarion County, in early March.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:12 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, Trooper Beers, of PSP Clarion, responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on State Route 338 in Ashland Township.

The victim reported that Tina Marie Forehand struck him in the face and arms with a glass bowl while he was laying on his couch. Forehand then allegedly fled the scene, the complaint states.

The victim had visible red marks on his face and around his left eye, as well as a bump on his forehead and blood on his left ear and left hand, the complaint notes.

Forehand was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 8.

