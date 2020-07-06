A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

