Infant Andrew David Chamberlin of Falls Creek, PA died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was the son of Eric and Rachel (Federico) Chamberlin and the brother of Dylan, Aubree and Logan Chamberlin. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents; (Lori Baumann and her husband Ronald of Effort, PA and Wayne Federico of Reynoldsville, PA), and paternal grandparents; (Kenneth and Ellen Chamberlin of Brockway, PA) and numerous aunts and uncles.

A memorial service for Andrew will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 12 PM from Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating.

Burial will be in Richardsville Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 590 Lincoln Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

