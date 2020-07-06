Area Man Rolls Vehicle in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man lost control of his vehicle, struck a ditch, and rolled it in Jenks Township on Saturday.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 9:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Beaver Meadows Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 21-year-old Cameron J. Retterer, of Clarendon, was operating a 2002 Nissan Sentra, traveling on Beaver Meadows Road three miles north of Marienville, when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a right curve in the roadway. The vehicle then left the roadway, struck a ditch, and rolled over onto its side. It came to a final rest on its side, up against a tree.

Retterer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a speed violation.

