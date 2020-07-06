Central Clarion Wildcats Logo Unveiled

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A new mascot and logo for the Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion Cooperative Football Program was unveiled on Friday night at the Clarion Mall as part of “I Love Clarion” festivities.

The Central Clarion Wildcats – named after the Pennsylvania 105th Civil War Wildcat Regiment comprised of area volunteer soldiers – presented a new logo that will be used on uniforms and other promotional material.

Karl Jacobson, of DE Sports Inc., spent the last six months developing the new logo based on committee suggestions.

“We are so excited to be part of this historic moment for these three schools,” said DE Sports. “We are beyond excited to have been able to donate the logo to the Clarion Football Boosters.”

Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico said the planning for the football cooperative was in motion before he was hired as superintendent.

“A lot of great work went into this process the culminating event,” Carrico said. “We were trying to pick a mascot and kept telling folks we didn’t want schools to feel like they were losing their identity. We want everyone to realize we’re creating a new identity.

The search for a new mascot and identity asked for ideas from students and the public as part of a contest.

“We had suggestions from a lot of different people but only two rules,” Carrico continued. “The mascot had to be historically relevant and had to be researched.

“Wildcats was chosen because of the historical relevance of the Civil War and the 105th Infantry Regiment.”

Carrico and the committee met with Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County History Center, and the historical relevance was quickly apparent. Burkett also presented a review of the 105th at Friday night’s event.

Look for a follow-up story on the history of the 105th on exploreClarion.com.

