Clarion Federal Credit Union Announces New Cranberry Location

Monday, July 6, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

IMG_1393 - June 27 2020CRANBERRY, Pa. – Clarion Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the construction of a new branch in Cranberry, located at 6935 US 322.

The credit union hopes to open its doors in September. A Grand Opening will be announced at a later date to celebrate with the community. The Cranberry location marks the third branch office for Clarion Federal Credit Union which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our field of membership into Venango County,” said Mark Lauer, CEO of Clarion Federal Credit Union.

“As the #1 ranked credit union for return to our members in PA (Callahan & Associates Inc. – peer group of assets $100M – $250M), we are excited to bring the credit union difference to a new market area.

“The Credit Union has given members over $1.1 million in special bonus dividends over the last four years,” Lauer added.

As a full-service branch, Clarion Federal Credit Union will offer in-branch and online products and services to serve Venango County. The branch will provide a variety of financial products for members and small businesses.

Becoming a member at the Credit Union is easy – you simply need to live, work, worship, or attend school in Clarion, Jefferson, Forest, or Venango Counties in Pennsylvania.


