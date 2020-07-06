Clarion Hospital Reports Four New Positive COVID-19 Tests

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported four new positive COVID-19 tests since their last report.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update: Monday, July 6, 2020

On Monday morning, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests thru 07/05/2020: 1710

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 1132

Positives: 47*

*approximately 52 results pending

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests thru 07/05/2020: 9607

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 3860

Positives: 266*

*approximately 8 results pending

Hospital Inpatients as of 07/06/2020, 10:00 a.m.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Other Notes and Recommendations:

Practice good hygiene.

Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes.

Wear a mask.

Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others.

If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

