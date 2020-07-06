Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 479 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 89,854

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday, July 5, confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., there are 479 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 89,854.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 734,846 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 5, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/5/20 – 479

7/4/20 – 634

7/3/20 – 667

7/2/20 – 832

7/1/20 – 636

6/30/20 – 618

6/29/20 – 492

There are 6,753 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of four new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,923 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,296 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,806 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, July 4:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

