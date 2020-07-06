Elizabeth L (Betty) Arras Fischer, 95, went to be with her Lord and savior and passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca, Pennsylvania after a short illness.

Born on July 2, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Ralph L. and Olga S. Nelson Arras of Oil City.

Betty grew up in the Oil City and spent her summers on the Allegheny River in Eagle Rock, As an adult she lived in Oil City, Denver, Colorado, Meadville, Knox and finally Venus at the Fischer family farm.

She graduated from Oil City High School in 1943 and married the late Charles K Fischer on September 27, 1945.

She worked as telephone operator at Bell Telephone Co., in Meadville, the Neason Hill School District in the cafeteria, Meadville City Lines which was a bus company she co-owned with her late husband and his partner, and was last employed as a baker at Knox Bakery. She enjoyed gardening, and excelled in cooking, baking and sewing. She became a hunter later in life and shot her first deer at age 69. She remained active and independent living her life to the fullest. She had a deep faith in God throughout her life.

She was a devoted mother to her children Thomas C. Fischer of Des Moines, Washington, Deborah S. (Craig) McCurdy of Fairbanks, Alaska and Rebecca J. Harris of Venus. She is survived by a sister Charlotte A. Aarras Jones McCullough of Oil City, her sister in law Margaret J Fischer Owens, five grandchildren, Clayton C.(Robyn) McCurdy of Gratiesti, Moldova, Ronald K. Fischer, Eugene H. Fischer of Des Moines, Washington, Lisa A. Fischer (Dan) Ball of Vancouver, Washington, and Joshua H. (Nicole) Fischer of Oil City, eleven great grandchildren Yelisa, Emily, Kayla, Kyleigh, Hayden, J.D., Carter, Michaela, Trixie, and Wyatt; thirteen nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph L. and Olga S. Nelson Arras of Oil City, her husband Charles K. Fischer, special friend Benjamin Lipps of Venus, her brother Rodney R. Arras of Henry’s Bend, Oil City; Aunts and Uncles Walter E. Arras, Kathryn Arras Ross, Carl R. Arras, Gordon C. Arras, Elizabeth Arras Crooks, Bernice Nelson Arras, Walter F. Nelson, and Mabel O. Nelson of Oil City; as well as many Fischer aunts and uncles. In-laws preceding her in death are Edward E. Jones, Maryann Arras, Jean L. Fischer, Floyd J. Fischer, Mary K Fischer and Robert L. Stover, Virginia C. Fischer and Jack O. Murdoch and Donald C. Owens. Nephew Robert H. Jones and niece Brenda L. Stover Lipko.

Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation and service at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg and we will be following the current Covid-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 2pm to 4pm. Funeral Service will be held at 4pm and will be officiated by Rev. Glen Miller of Grace Baptist Church of Seneca, PA and virtually her grandson Clayton C. McCurdy. Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery. Faller Funeral Home Inc., in Fryburg is in charge of arrangements.

Donations in Betty’s honor can be made to her grandson Clayton McCurdy’s ministry in Moldova and can be sent to Bible Baptist Church, 2 Adak Avenue, Fairbanks, Alaska 99701.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

