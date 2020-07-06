 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Monday, July 6, 2020 @ 03:07 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following positions:

Varsity Girls Basketball Coach- Previous experience as a basketball coach preferred.

Part-time Paraprofessional– Must have high school diploma and possess or be able to obtain all required clearances. Preferred, experience working with children and Associates Degree or Highly Qualified Status but would be willing to train the right candidate. Job duties would include but are not limited to Academic Support, Behavior Support and Communication with Teachers and Administration.

Full-Time Custodial position- Requirements for this position are to clean classrooms, operate floor cleaning machinery and other cleaning tasks. Benefits Package including Health , Dental and Vision, Paid Vacation, Sick and Personal Days.

Part-Time Custodial- 25-29 hours per week. Requirements for this position are to clean classrooms, operate floor cleaning machinery and other cleaning tasks.

Substitutes for Food Services and Custodial- Depending on position some night work may be required.

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain required clearances. Send Resume’ and letter of interest to Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent, Clarion Area Jr.-Sr. High School, 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Deadline for applications is July 27, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.