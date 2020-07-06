Featured Local Job: Part-time Member Service Representatives: Clarion, Brookville, Cranberry

 

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for Part Time Member Service Representatives to help support member growth in Clarion, Jefferson and Venango County.

We are in the process of building a new facility at 6935 Route 322 in Cranberry.

We are seeking multiple detail oriented people.  We are looking for the most qualified individuals but will train the right person with strong customer service skills.

The candidates will receive:

  • Very competitive starting salary – based on experience
  • Generous monthly incentive plan
  • Increased pay for Saturday hours worked
  • 401k plan with employer matching
  • Vacation, holiday and sick pay
  • Structured Advancement opportunities
  • Opportunity to be a part of a growing member focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates Inc., the top credit union in our peer group for 3 years in a row for return to the member. We have given our membership over $1.1 million dollars in Special Bonus Dividends. We are looking for a team of members that want to help us continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to info@clarionfcu.org or deliver to either of our branch locations in Clarion or Brookville.


