Letter to the Editor: Wearing a Mask Is Not a Political Statement!

CLARION, Pa. – The following was submitted by the League of Women Voters of Clarion County.

(Pictured left to right: Janice Horn, Judy Gerzina, Pam Hufnagle, Donna Poljanec, Judy Miller, and Catherine Holt)

Wearing a mask protects both you and me! We are required to wear seat belts, have insurance and pay taxes. All of these things benefit both ourselves and others. So far we are doing well in our local counties. Thank you to everyone who is wearing masks in public to help make sure our area continues to stay healthy. The above photo was taken at the League of Women Voters of Clarion County board meeting held at the Clarion County Park.

