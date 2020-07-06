Michael Lee Amon, Sr., 63, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on July 2, 2020.

Born at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina on May 21, 1957, he was the son of William Lee and Jean L. DePew Amon.

Michael was a Boilmaker with the Local Boilermaker’s Union. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and especially spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Michael Lee Amon, Jr., of Norfolk, VA; his daughter, Marci Foreman and her husband, William, Sr., of Franklin; his 3 grandchildren, Ashley Bland of Franklin, William Foreman, Jr. of Ft. Bliss, TX, and Jacob Amon of Franklin; and his great-granddaughter, Lilly Keller, of Franklin.

Michael is additionally survived by his brother, Kenneth Lee Amon and his wife, Debbie, of Wallaceville, PA; his sister, Jacqueline Louise Kenemuth, of Bloomsburgh, PA; his nieces, Amanda Louise Amon of Fayetteville, NC, and Samantha Jean Kenemuth of Bloomsburg, PA; and his nephew, David Lee Amon, his wife, Brittany, and their children Eli Lee and Noah Lee Amon, all of Kent, OH.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Private services will be held at the convenience of Michael’s family.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Gardinier Funeral Home,Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin PA 16323, to help defray funeral expenses.

