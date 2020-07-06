Police Release Details on Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Emlenton Borough

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a motorcycle crash that occurred in Emlenton Borough leaving one man injured.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:46 a.m. on June 26 on State Route 38 in Emlenton Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 50-year-old Teddy K. Wensel, of Hermitage, was operating a 2003 Honda Shadow, traveling west/downhill on State Route 38, just east of Emlenton Borough, when he lost control of the vehicle on a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled onto the northern berm and struck the guide rails, then traveled approximately 50 yards west before turning onto its right side. It came to a final rest facing northwest.

Wensel suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Grove City Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Sunday, July 6, 2020.

