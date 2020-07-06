 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Release Details on Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Emlenton Borough

Monday, July 6, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneEMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a motorcycle crash that occurred in Emlenton Borough leaving one man injured.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:46 a.m. on June 26 on State Route 38 in Emlenton Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 50-year-old Teddy K. Wensel, of Hermitage, was operating a 2003 Honda Shadow, traveling west/downhill on State Route 38, just east of Emlenton Borough, when he lost control of the vehicle on a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled onto the northern berm and struck the guide rails, then traveled approximately 50 yards west before turning onto its right side. It came to a final rest facing northwest.

Wensel suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Grove City Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Sunday, July 6, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.