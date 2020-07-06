Rimersburg Man Involved in Construction Zone Crash

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred at a construction zone in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Poverty Valley Road at it intersection with Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2012 Freightliner Columbia truck, operated by 58-year-old William L. Arner, of Rimersburg, was traveling south on Pittsburgh Road when it failed to safely make the right turn onto Old Route 8. The truck then struck a 2019 Chrysler Town and Country, operated by 40-year-old David P. Snyder, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, that was stopped at the stop sign on Old Route 8.

According to police. the force of the impact sent the van airborne over the guide rail, where it came to a final rest. Arner’s truck then continued through the construction zone, knocking over signs and cones before crashing through a guide rail. After crashing through the rail, the back tires of the trailer got lodged in the rails.

Snyder and his passenger, 40-year-old Jessica G. Hankey, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, were both using seat belts. They both suffered possible injures and were transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service.

Arner was not injured.

Arner’s vehicle sustained heavy damage to the cab of the truck. The van sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle and was not drivable. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Hovis Towing.

Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

