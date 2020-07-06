Ronald M. Rigby, 71, of Franklin passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

He was born in Titusville on January 4, 1949.

Ron was a graduate of West Forest High School. He worked for 47 years at Joy Manufacturing as a machine wirer.

Ron loved going to the Outer Banks, NC and spending hours on the beach reading. It was Ron’s wishes to be cremated and taken out to sea and laid to rest in the Gulf Stream.

On July 15, 1978 he married the former Kathy Koch and she survives. Also surviving are two children; Victor Rigby and his wife Vikki and Amy Coe and her husband Melvin and a sister, Sharon Kuhta.

At Ron’s request there will be no visitation or services.

A Memorial Picnic will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784 Franklin, PA 16323 or to Mona Pants by visiting https://www.facebook.com/monapantsfoundation.

