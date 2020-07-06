 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Ronald M. Rigby

Monday, July 6, 2020 @ 09:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Ronald M. Rigby, 71, of Franklin passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

He was born in Titusville on January 4, 1949.

Ron was a graduate of West Forest High School. He worked for 47 years at Joy Manufacturing as a machine wirer.

Ron loved going to the Outer Banks, NC and spending hours on the beach reading. It was Ron’s wishes to be cremated and taken out to sea and laid to rest in the Gulf Stream.

On July 15, 1978 he married the former Kathy Koch and she survives. Also surviving are two children; Victor Rigby and his wife Vikki and Amy Coe and her husband Melvin and a sister, Sharon Kuhta.

At Ron’s request there will be no visitation or services.

A Memorial Picnic will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784 Franklin, PA 16323 or to Mona Pants by visiting https://www.facebook.com/monapantsfoundation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.