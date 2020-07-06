Shirley Carlson Mount, 92, of 319 Greeves Street, Kane, died Saturday evening, July 4, 2020, at UPMC Kane.

Born August 30, 1927 in Jamestown, N.Y., she was the daughter of Arthur W. and Emma J. Anderson Carlson. On July 5, 1945 in Mayville, N.Y., she married Robert A. Mount, Sr., who died in 2009.

She was an assembler at Stackpole Corp. in Kane for several years.

Shirley and her husband were long time members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Kane/Ridgway branch. She was a gifted quilter who turned out beautiful handmade quilts for her family as well as various charities. Shirley left a legacy of love, devotion, and generosity that will be long remembered.

Surviving are three daughters Sandra Kay Casamento of Rochester, N.Y., Cynthia Rae Schmolze of Warminster, and Sheryl Anne (John W.) McGettigan of Milton; a son, Robert A. Mount, Jr. of Erie, Mich.; and a sister Moira Lindsley of Bar Harbor, Maine. Eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband and parents, are sisters E. June Curtin and Charlotte Bloomquist and a brother in infancy.

Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday from 11:00 until noon, at which time a service will be here there with President Larson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, officiating.

Interment will follow in Mayville Cemetery, Mayville, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of the donor’s choice.

