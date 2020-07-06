 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Six New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Total Exceeds 90,000

Monday, July 6, 2020 @ 12:07 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 6, that there are 450 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 90,304.

There are 6,754 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of one new death. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 743,020 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 6, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/6/20 – 450
7/5/20 – 479
7/4/20 – 634
7/3/20 – 667
7/2/20 – 832
7/1/20 – 636
6/30/20 – 618

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 79 -1* 78 6
Butler 340 16 356 13
Clarion 42 6 48 2
Clearfield 74 1 75 0
Crawford 62 8 70 0
Elk 19 1 20 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 114 0 114 6
Jefferson 28 2 30 1
McKean 20 0 20 1
Mercer 150 8 158 6
Venango 23 4 27 0
Warren 7 0 7 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Armstrong County decreased from 79 on 7/05/20 to 78 on 7/06/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 352 5406
Allegheny 3775 63077
Armstrong 78 2319
Beaver 742 6680
Bedford 89 1686
Berks 4581 20528
Blair 87 6160
Bradford 56 3785
Bucks 5912 39209
Butler 356 7440
Cambria 98 8442
Cameron 4 277
Carbon 287 4459
Centre 228 4866
Chester 3839 29059
Clarion 48 1077
Clearfield 75 2573
Clinton 81 1473
Columbia 411 3317
Crawford 70 2781
Cumberland 894 12154
Dauphin 2198 18852
Delaware 7349 39382
Elk 20 1110
Erie 661 12276
Fayette 147 5427
Forest 7 290
Franklin 958 8909
Fulton 18 520
Greene 47 1412
Huntingdon 254 1708
Indiana 114 3361
Jefferson 30 1280
Juniata 113 926
Lackawanna 1734 12464
Lancaster 4602 32578
Lawrence 124 2938
Lebanon 1383 9076
Lehigh 4317 25947
Luzerne 2958 20837
Lycoming 214 4774
McKean 20 1916
Mercer 158 4745
Mifflin 65 2617
Monroe 1439 10972
Montgomery 8634 63068
Montour 76 4592
Northampton 3475 24960
Northumberland 327 3808
Perry 86 1761
Philadelphia 22014 112960
Pike 503 3192
Potter 17 316
Schuylkill 755 8509
Snyder 68 974
Somerset 64 3834
Sullivan 10 201
Susquehanna 186 1850
Tioga 27 1199
Union 95 2678
Venango 27 1373
Warren 7 770
Washington 318 8979
Wayne 141 2583
Westmoreland 828 19599
Wyoming 40 1185
York 1613 23544

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,933 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,351 cases among employees, for a total of 21,284 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,593 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,824 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

