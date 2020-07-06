Pa. Dept. of Health: Six New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Total Exceeds 90,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 6, that there are 450 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 90,304.

There are 6,754 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of one new death. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 743,020 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, July 6, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

7/6/20 – 450

7/5/20 – 479

7/4/20 – 634

7/3/20 – 667

7/2/20 – 832

7/1/20 – 636

6/30/20 – 618

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 79 -1* 78 6 Butler 340 16 356 13 Clarion 42 6 48 2 Clearfield 74 1 75 0 Crawford 62 8 70 0 Elk 19 1 20 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 114 0 114 6 Jefferson 28 2 30 1 McKean 20 0 20 1 Mercer 150 8 158 6 Venango 23 4 27 0 Warren 7 0 7 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Armstrong County decreased from 79 on 7/05/20 to 78 on 7/06/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

County Case Counts to Date