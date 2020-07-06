Stanley T. Drake, 87 of Clintonville, passed away at home July 2, 2020.

Stanley was born January 20, 1933, in Emlenton, he was the son of Stanley and Dorothy Coulter Drake.

Stanley received his education from McCoy School in Emlenton. He married Donna Rankin on March 14, 1958; the couple celebrated 61 years of marriage. Donna passed away December 15, 2019. Stanley welcomed the homecoming to heaven to be with his beloved Donna whom he missed endlessly since her passing. Together the couple had 5 children Wanda, Gloria, Bill, Donna Marie and Terri.

Stanley was a Corporal in the US Army from 1953-1955.

He retired from IBEW Electrical LU5, he was an electrician for over 40 years.

Stanley was a kind and caring man. He was proud of the family he had raised and all of the grandchildren and great grandchildren he had. Him and Donna always had a house full of extra kids that would happen to stop at the right time for supper and to visit.

Stanley loved to have a horse or two in the barn to see in his pasture. He was an avid hunter when his health permitted. He enjoyed NASCAR and watching football when it was on TV. He and his wife enjoyed going to the Scrubgrass Stone Church where he grew up. When he was young, he mowed and weeded the cemetery for many years. Stanley’s children say if more kids grew up with a Dad like Stanley the world would a better place, he was a amazing father.

Loved ones left to cherish Stanley’s memory are his children Wanda Gladd and her husband Steve of Clintonville, Gloria Griffin and her husband Bill of Clintonville, Bill Drake and his wife Rhonda “Chip” of Emlenton, Donna Marie Snyder and her husband Randy of Eau Claire, Terri Hempel and her husband Chuck of Emlenton; Stanley’s grandchildren Eric Gladd and his girlfriend Katie Morrow of New Wilmington, Jeremy Gladd and his wife Ashley of Clintonville, Josh Griffin and his wife Tameika of Grove City, Aleah Wilson and her husband Ryan of MayPort, Ashley Drake of Emlenton, Tyler Drake of Emlenton, Lindsey Drake Deacon and husband Marlin of Maryland, Kain Drake of Emlenton, Dawn Marshall and her husband Brett of Maryland, Holly Hempel and her husband Phil of Georgia; Stanley’s great-grandchildren Jasetin, Tenley, Hannah, Madison, Natalie, Gage, Lochlyn, Maia, Kadin, Taylor, Lakin, Blake, Brady, Halle, Cruz and Ashton; and Stanley’s sister in law Ella Mae Drake of Texas. Stanley’s beloved dog Tank and his beloved cat Bear-Bear round out his family and will greatly miss their companion.

Stanley was welcomed into heaven by his mother, his wife Donna, his brothers James Drake and Robert Drake and his sister Lois Hassler.

Due to Covid the family has chosen to do a private family service.

Memorial donations in Stanley honor can be sent to Scrubgrass Stone Church, Precious Paws Animal Rescue or Sky Spirit Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

