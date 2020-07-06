State Police Investigating Two Hit-and-Run Crashes

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating two hit-and-run crashes that recently occurred in Clarion County.

Hit-and-Run in Beaver Township

According to police, around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, a hit-and-run crash occurred in a parking lot on State Route 338 just north of Chestnut Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2018 GM was parked in the parking lot on the south side of Tom’s Riverside at the east-most entrance to the store, when the vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle on the rear quarter panel at the 8 o’clock position, causing a scratch. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Hit-and-Run in Monroe Township

According to police, around 4:47 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, a hit-and-run crash occurred in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown vehicle side-swiped a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu that was legally parked in the Walmart parking lot. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

